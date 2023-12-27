Nothing generates as much buzz and excitement as the NFL. Week after week, the intensity continues to be ratcheted up as we race toward the postseason. As usual, several noteworthy headlines emerged from this week’s gridiron action.

Without further ado, here are five overreactions to what we saw in the NFL in Week 14:

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

5. Antonio Pierce is Coach of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders needed a coaching change. It was evident after last season, but it still took a 3-5 start before the dust settled and the once-proud franchise moved on from Josh McDaniels. Now that Antonio Pierce is manning the ship, we can see how good the Raiders could be.

A 4-3 record doesn’t do Pierce’s impact justice. The Raiders’ new head coach added consecutive signature wins to his resume, unmercifully defeating the Los Angeles 63-21 in Week 14, then knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas day.

Las Vegas has an outside shot of catching the Chiefs in the AFC West standings. If they can pull off this stunning miracle, there may be no denying Pierce this year’s distinction as Coach of the Year.

4. Tom Brady was Holding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Back

There is no other explanation for the resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ campaign other than Tom Brady was holding them back.

With two games left in the season, Tampa Bay has already matched last year’s win total. Further, Baker Mayfield has more touchdown passes, a better passer rating, and higher yards per completion than Brady managed in 2022. The Bucs lead the NFC South and could be on their way to hosting their fourth straight playoff gameâ€”a stretch in which Brady delivered just one playoff victory.

As usual, the postseason is the ultimate test. But if Mayfield can lead the Buccaneers on an extended run, there will be no disputing that Brady was the weak link.

3. The Baltimore Ravens Will Win Super Bowl LVIII

There is no slowing down the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North leaders are taking no prisoners on their way up the standings, going 9-1 over their past ten outings. Moreover, their lone loss over that stretch came on a last-second field goal to the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore is getting elite production on both sides of the ball, exemplifying its unbeatable nature.

Week 16’s win over the powerhouse San Francisco 49ers revealed one truth that few people saw coming: the Ravens will eventually be crowned Super Bowl champions.

2. Bobby Wagner is Invincible

More succinctly, Bobby Wagner is the John Cena of the NFL. You can’t see him. The eventual Hall of Famer has been a disruptive presence since landing in the NFL, and nothing can slow him down.

In his age 33 season, Wagner is still a defensive force in every facet of the game. His 154 tackles are the third-most in the league, while his ten tackles for a loss, three passes defended, and fumble recovery highlight his unrelenting resume. If Wagner maintains this effort through the final two games of the regular season, he could be on his way to making an All-Pro team for the ninth straight year.

If opposing teams can’t slow down the Seattle Seahawks linebacker, then age doesn’t stand a chance. Embrace every moment Wagner is on the field. That is if you can see him.

1. Kevin Stefanski is the Next Don Shula

Remember how terrible the Cleveland Browns were? This is a team that, over three years, accumulated just four wins. From 1999 to 2019, they had just two winning seasons, making the playoffs only once and failing to secure a playoff win. In comes Kevin Stefanski, immediately turning this franchise around. The Browns head coach doesn’t get enough credit for what he means to this team, and it’s time we all start taking notice.

In four years at the helm, Stefanski has achieved greater heights than this team had seen in the 20 preceding seasons. The Browns are on their way to their second playoff appearance in four years, a benchmark that hadn’t been reached since the late 1980s. Moreover, his 36 wins match the combined output from the previous nine seasons.

Eleven different coaches came and went, none of whom were able to build the Browns into what they are today. Stefanski could be on his way to becoming the all-time winningest coach. But we still don’t trust them not to mess this up.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.