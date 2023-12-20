Boomer Esiason Picks Bengals-Steelers Week 16 Winner

As the Pittsburgh Steelers gear up to face the Cincinnati Bengals, the stakes are unusually high. With the Steelers’ record at a precarious 7-7, head coach Mike Tomlin‘s impressive streak of no losing seasons hangs in the balance. Amid this, the team has seen significant changes, including a shift to their third-string quarterback, Mason Rudolph. In light of these challenges, former NFL quarterback, Bengals legend, and analyst Boomer Esiason shared his insights on what to expect in this critical matchup.

“Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a culture of toughness,” Esiason emphasized. He acknowledged the significance of the rivalry between these two teams, noting that being an underdog or a favorite in such games often means little. “Zac Taylor is surely reminding the Bengals of their last loss to the Steelers at Paycor Stadium four weeks ago,” he added, highlighting the intensity of the rivalry.

Esiason predicts a close, hard-fought game. “I’m expecting a tight, low-scoring game, something like 23 to 20. It’s likely to come down to who has the ball last and can kick a game-winning field goal,” he said. While he leans towards the Bengals, he noted the uncertainty surrounding key player Ja’marr Chase‘s participation. “My suspicion is that Chase won’t play, but having Tee Higgins back is a big boost for the Bengals. Higgins is more than capable of picking up the slack,” Esiason stated.

This game is more than just a regular season matchup; it’s a testament to the resilience and culture of two storied franchises, with potential playoff implications. For the Steelers, it’s about maintaining their standard under Tomlin’s leadership, even amidst adversity. For the Bengals, it’s a chance to rebound and assert dominance in a rivalry with many memorable moments. As Esiason pointed out, the outcome could hinge on a single late-game opportunity, making this clash a must-watch for NFL fans.

