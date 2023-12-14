Bronny James Shows Flashes in USC Debut vs. Long Beach State

Bronny James made his first appearance with USC on Sunday afternoon and logged four points, three rebounds, and a pair of assists in the team’s loss to Long Beach State.

It was James’s collegiate debut, just months removed from suffering cardiac arrest over the summer. He saw just 16 minutes and showed flashes of brilliance, including a highlight-reel block late in the first half. His father, LeBron, and the rest of his family were courtside to see his debut, where he saw resounding applause from the Trojan fans when he checked in for the first time.

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything,” said James in the post-game presser. “Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me withâ€”parents, siblings, who have supported me through this hard time in my life. I just want to give appreciation to everyone that has helped me through this. Also, my coach, my teammates, and my other coaches who have been with me since the start.”

It’s unclear what kind of role James will have within the rotation in the future, but seeing him get some run and look mostly comfortable within the game’s flow was encouraging. He’ll be able to provide some three-point shooting and athleticism to USC’s backcourt, which has lacked depth to start the season.

The Trojans fell to 5-4 on the season in the loss, and their odds have lengthened to +500 to win the Pac-12 this season on the FanDuel Sportsbook after the hot start for Arizona. They suit up next for a road trip against Auburn on Sunday, their last chance to put a high-end win on their resume before the start of conference play at the end of the month. They open Pac-12 play in Eugene against Oregon on December 28th.