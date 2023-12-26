Can Zion’s Pelicans Get Past Ja Morant’s Struggling Grizzlies?

In tonight’s NBA action, we have the Memphis Grizzlies heading to face the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Pelicans favored by a 4.5-point spread on FanDuel Sportsbook. This game presents an intriguing matchup, especially considering the Grizzlies’ challenging season, now standing at 9-19.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Memphis has had a tough run, and their struggles continued after Ja Morant’s return. However, they showed signs of resurgence in Morant’s first game back, nearly staging a significant comeback. This resilience could play a crucial role in tonight’s game.

On the other side, the New Orleans Pelicans have shown much promise. While Zion Williamson has had moments of inconsistency, he’s a game-changer on the floor when engaged. His potential impact can’t be overlooked in this matchup.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

One player who has caught significant attention this season is Trey Murphy III. His performance has been impressive, and there’s a strong belief that he could exceed his scoring average in this game. Murphy’s development has been a critical component of the Pelicans’ success.

Moreover, with their current lineup and a focused Zion, the Pelicans have the potential to be a formidable force in the Western Conference. They’ve displayed a level of play that suggests they could very well contend for a conference title.

With all these factors in play, the prediction for tonight’s game is to take the New Orleans Pelicans -4.5 points. With its blend of emerging talent and established stars, this New Orleans team seems well-positioned to cover the spread against the struggling Grizzlies. Keep an eye on Zion’s engagement level and Murphy’s performance, as these could be pivotal in determining the outcome.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.