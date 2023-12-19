Descent into Despair: The Detroit Pistons’ Historic 24-Game Losing Streak

The Detroit Pistons started the 2023 NBA season with a glimmer of hope, winning their first two games and temporarily boasting an above-.500 record. However, since then, they have plummeted into the depths of despair, suffering an astounding 24 consecutive losses. As the losses piled up, questions arose about whether this Detroit Pistons squad could potentially be the worst team in NBA history.

During this dismal stretch, the Pistons’ performance has been nothing short of abysmal. They are currently sitting at a woeful 2-25 record, translating to a dismal winning percentage of just 0.074. These numbers are indeed cause for concern, especially when compared to historically weak teams like the 2011-2012 Charlotte Bobcats, who managed a slightly higher winning percentage despite playing fewer games in a strike-shortened season.

The statistics tell a grim story for Detroit. They are averaging just 109 points per game while surrendering a staggering 121 points on the defensive end, resulting in a 12-point scoring gap that highlights their struggles. From a betting perspective, the Pistons have only covered the spread six times during this 24-game skid, including a recent game as 12-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks.

Perhaps the most telling sign of Detroit’s struggles is the fact that they were double-digit underdogs against the Hawks, a team that had never been favored by such a margin before. The Hawks, known for their underwhelming performance as favorites, managed to comfortably dispatch the Pistons, further underscoring Detroit’s woes.

While the future remains uncertain for the Detroit Pistons, there is hope that they may not finish the season as the worst team in NBA history. A few wins here and there could significantly alter their winning percentage, but the road to redemption will not be easy. With their young talent like Cade Cunningham showing promise, there is room for improvement. However, the team’s 1-12 home record and 1-13 road record indicate that their struggles are not confined to a single environment.

As of now, the Detroit Pistons are undeniably enduring one of the worst stretches in NBA history. Their 24 consecutive losses and abysmal winning percentage paint a grim picture. While they may not finish as the worst team ever, they have a long way to go before they can turn things around and restore some dignity to the Motor City.

