Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani’s Deferred Earnings: Tax Play

In MLB, the financial intricacies of player contracts and tax implications are as compelling as the games themselves. Shohei Ohtani’s situation with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the comparison to Bobby Bonilla, formerly of the New York Mets, offers a fascinating glimpse into this aspect.

Bobby Bonilla’s contract with the Mets is renowned for its deferred payments, where he receives annual payments long after his retirement. This scenario is a prime example of how athletes can manage their earnings in a way that could potentially benefit them regarding tax liabilities.

In the case of Ohtani, the Dodgers’ record-breaking free agent signing, the concept of deferred money becomes relevant. As an international player, possibly with dual citizenship, Ohtani’s tax situation is likely complex. The deferred payment structure means that the earnings are not taxed until they are actually received. Therefore, if Ohtani, at the end of his contract with LA, decides to relocate to a place with different tax laws, like Japan or the Cayman Islands, he could benefit from a more favorable tax rate on his deferred earnings.

The implications of such financial strategies in professional sports are significant. While they may legally optimize a player’s earnings and tax payments, they also raise questions about the fairness and ethics of such approaches. For teams like the Dodgers, managing these contracts and ensuring compliance with varying international tax laws can be a challenging but essential part of their operations.

This blend of sports, finance, and international tax law highlights the complexity behind the glitz of professional sports. It underscores the need for effective financial planning and advisement for athletes navigating these waters. The situation with Ohtani and the historical example of Bonilla demonstrate how the financial aspects of sports can be as strategic and intricate as the games themselves.

