Draymond Green’s Ejection Raises Concerns: NBA’s Response Awaited

In a surprising turn of events on this Wednesday morning, the NBA headlines are not dominated by the triumphant debut of the new Super team in the Valley, featuring the star-studded trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Instead, the spotlight is firmly on Draymond Green, who found himself ejected from the game against the Phoenix Suns for a controversial on-court incident.

Green’s ejection came early in the matchup when he delivered a spinning slap punch to Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns, a blatant hit to the face that left no room for interpretation. This marked Draymond Green’s third ejection of the 2023-24 NBA season, a staggering statistic considering the Warriors had played just 23 games. The question on everyone’s mind now is: what will the NBA League office do about it?

While first-time offenders may receive some benefit of the doubt, it’s challenging to ignore a pattern of reckless behavior. Green’s postgame comments, in which he attempted to downplay the incident, didn’t do him any favors. He claimed that he didn’t intend to make contact with his face, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Draymond Green’s history of similar incidents, including kicking opponents below the belt and even punching his own teammates, is a cause for concern. Apologies can only go so far, and the NBA needs to address this issue decisively. The ejection in question wasn’t a mere hard foul or a questionable flagrant foul; it was an unmistakable act of aggression that resulted in off-the-ball contact to the face. Nic was left reeling from the impact, and the NBA must take a firm stance on this matter.

It remains to be seen how the NBA will handle this situation. Regardless of Green’s star status in the league, the NBA must deliver a significant penalty to send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated. A crackdown on Draymond Green’s actions is not only necessary but also essential to maintain the integrity and safety of the game.

As basketball fans await the league’s decision, it’s clear that Draymond Green’s actions have cast a shadow over what should have been a game focused on the exciting debut of the Super team. The NBA now faces the challenge of addressing this issue promptly and decisively to maintain the league’s reputation and the safety of its players.

