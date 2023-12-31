Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Tops QB Options in Week 17 DFS

As we approach another thrilling week of NFL action, all eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles and their talented quarterback, Jalen Hurts. In this article, we’ll dissect Hurts’ potential impact and explore the betting opportunities surrounding him and the Eagles. Let’s dive into the analysis.

Jalen Hurts: Pricey, But Worth It

Jalen Hurts comes at a premium price of $9,200 on Fanduel and $8,300 on DraftKings. Is he worth the investment? Let’s break it down.

Goal Line Dominance

One of Hurts’ standout qualities is his ability to control scoring in the Eagles’ offense. When the team reaches the goal line, he often takes matters into his own hands, resulting in valuable rushing touchdowns. This consistency in goal-line production is a significant asset for fantasy and betting enthusiasts.

Matchup Advantage

Facing the Arizona Cardinals, Hurts finds himself in a favorable matchup. The Cardinals’ defense has struggled throughout the season, making them susceptible to the Eagles’ offensive firepower. This sets the stage for Hurts to have a productive outing.

Pairing Challenges

While Hurts offers substantial upside, finding the right pairings within your fantasy lineup can be challenging. Recent performances have seen a slight dip in connection with key wide receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Nonetheless, Hurts remains a compelling option.

Quarterback Dilemma

Week 17 presents a challenging landscape for quarterbacks. Many top-tier quarterbacks, including Goff, Flacco, and Prescott, are unavailable. Patrick Mahomes has had a relatively subdued season, further complicating the quarterback selection process.

Running Back Investment

Given the quarterback uncertainty, this week might be an ideal opportunity to allocate your budget to running backs. Running backs like Kyren Williams and Christian McCaffrey, who are controlling scoring for their teams, are prime candidates for investment.

Conclusion

While Jalen Hurts is a strong option, the scarcity of elite wide receivers and the unique quarterback landscape this week suggest a focus on running backs for fantasy and betting success. Hurts remains a viable choice, especially in cash games. However, consider prioritizing running backs like Kyren Williams and Christian McCaffrey as your core investments. Make informed decisions, and may your wagers lead to victory in Week 17 of NFL action with the Philadelphia Eagles!

