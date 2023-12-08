The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday Night Football in a crucial Week 14 Primetime tilt.

Dallas enters the contest as a 3.5-point favorite.

These teams last met in Week 9, with Philadelphia coming away with a 28-23 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Anchored by MVP candidate Dak Prescott, I’ve outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as Dallas looks to hand Philly its second straight loss and move into a tie with the Eagles for first place in the NFC East division.

Leg 1: QB Dak Prescott OVER 295.0 Passing Yards (-114)

Philadelphia is allowing the fourth most passing yards per game this season

Philadelphia has allowed at least 296 passing yards in four of the past five weeks

Prescott has gone OVER his 295.0 passing yards prop in five of his past six games, including a 374-yard performance against the Eagles

Prescott is averaging 309.0 passing yards per game at home this season (76.3 CMP%)

Leg 2: WR CeeDee Lamb OVER 92.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Lamb is averaging a career-high 98.5 receiving yards per game this season

Lamb’s 1,182 receiving yards rank second in the NFL

Lamb notched a season-high 191 receiving yards against Philadelphia in the last meeting

Lamb has gone OVER his 92.5 receiving yards prop in five of his past seven games, all 110+ yard efforts

Leg 3: QB Jalen Hurts Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-130)

Hurts has recorded 12 rushing touchdowns this season – tied for second in the NFL

Hurts has rushed for at least one score in seven of his past eight games, including four straight

Hurts ranks first in red zone carries per game this season

Hurts tallied 36 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys in the prior matchup

Total Value = +350

