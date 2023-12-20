Giants vs. Eagles: Can DeVito Lead NY to Cover a Big Spread?

The New York Giants are set to clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, and all eyes are on Tommy DeVito. DeVito’s recent off-field escapades, including a costly trip to a pizza parlor and a change in NFL agents, have been the talk of the town. Despite these distractions, there’s a strong belief that DeVito will start in the Giants’ last three games. Echoing this sentiment, Brian Daboll firmly believes DeVito has earned his spot.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Giants +11.5 (-112) | Eagles -11.5 (-108)

Giants +11.5 (-112) | Eagles -11.5 (-108) Moneyline: Giants (+490) | Eagles (-670)

Giants (+490) | Eagles (-670) Total: OVER 42.5 (-112) | UNDER 42.5 (-108)

Looking at the game itself, the Eagles hold a significant 11.5-point favorite over the Giants, with a 42.5 total. The Eagles dominated the Giants in all three games last year, including the divisional-round playoff in Philadelphia. However, this year’s Eagles team presents a different challenge. Their recent form has been a mix of wins and struggles, raising questions about their consistency.

On the offensive front, Jalen Hurts has shown a dip in performance, averaging around 211 passing yards in the last four games, below his usual standard. This inconsistency, coupled with their defense getting increasingly vulnerable to rushing attacks, could be a concern.

The Giants, on the other hand, are focusing on a ground-and-pound strategy. With Saquon Barkley leading the charge, their plan is to control the game with a strong running game and manageable third downs. This approach could be pivotal in a divisional game where emotions and rivalries run high.

Despite the Eagles being a bigger-picture favorite, the betting odds might lean toward taking the points with New York. The Giants, carrying the weight of last year’s humiliations, are motivated to deliver a respectable performance and possibly upset the odds.

As for betting strategies, caution is advised. The unpredictable nature of this matchup makes it a risky bet pre-kick. It’s suggested to observe the early game dynamics before making a move. The game, mainly due to its large spread, sits in a gray area where the outcome could swing either way, especially in the fourth quarter.

While the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites, the New York Giants, fueled by a combination of strategy and a desire for redemption, might make this a closer contest than the odds suggest. As always in such tightly poised games, the wise course for bettors might be to watch and wait rather than committing early.

