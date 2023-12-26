Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fireworks to Fly Between Kansas and UNLV?

Tonight’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl offers a prime-time clash between the Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels, marking a rare bowl appearance for both college football teams. It’s set to be an electrifying game, with both teams eager to make their mark after long absences from bowl contention.

Kansas vs. UNLV at FanDuel

Spread: Kansas -10.5 (-105) | UNLV +10.5 (-115)

Kansas -10.5 (-105) | UNLV +10.5 (-115) Moneyline: Kansas (-385) | UNLV (+300)

Kansas (-385) | UNLV (+300) Total: OVER 66.5 (-110) | UNDER 66.5 (-110)

The FanDuel Sportsbook opened the line with Kansas as a -10.5 point favorite, where it remains. The total has also seen a significant rise, starting at 61.5 and jumping to 66.5, hinting at expectations of a high-scoring affair.

Breaking down the teams, Kansas, led by coach Lance Leipold, shows a strong offense but a somewhat mediocre defense. This combination could lead to a dynamic and entertaining game. Kansas is not just a team to watch; they are a team to root for, especially for those with ties to the Midwest.

UNLV, although holding a 9-4 record, hasn’t fared well against more formidable teams. They have struggled, particularly when stepping up in competition. However, they boast a standout player in Ricky White, a transfer from Michigan State. White, with an impressive near-1400 receiving yards this season, is a key figure for the Rebels.

On the Kansas side, running back Devin Neal is a player to watch. His productivity and style, reminiscent of a Nyheim Hines role, make him an intriguing prospect for the future. Kansas’s quarterback situation has been interesting, with Jalon Daniels often listed as questionable and Jason Bean stepping in effectively as a backup.

Overall, this Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup is shaping up to be a thrilling game. With Kansas’s potent offense and UNLV’s potential for big plays, we can expect an engaging contest. Kansas’s slight edge on offense, coupled with UNLV’s challenges against stronger teams, suggests that Kansas might just cover that -1o.5 spread in what promises to be a high-scoring and enjoyable bowl game.

