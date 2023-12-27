Holiday Bowl Preview: How to Play the USC-Louisville Spread

The Holiday Bowl is setting the stage for an intriguing college football matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the USC Trojans, a game that is as much about grit and motivation as it is about the X’s and O’s.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Louisville vs. USC Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Louisville -6.5 (-105) | USC +6.5 (-115)

Louisville -6.5 (-105) | USC +6.5 (-115) Moneyline: Louisville (-230) | USC (+180)

Louisville (-230) | USC (+180) Total: OVER 58.5 (-102) | UNDER 58.5 (-120)

Louisville, who at one point boasted a record of 10-1, faced a late-season stumble, losing to Kentucky and subsequently in the ACC Championship game against Florida State. USC, on the other hand, enters with a record of 7-5 and without their star quarterback Caleb Williams.

With Williams out, the focus shifts to a USC team that might be playing with backups or even third-string quarterbacks. This situation has become more commonplace in college football, with transfer portals and injuries leading to lesser-known players taking the field. Despite this, the total for the game has nudged up from an opening 57.5 to 58.5, indicating that points are still anticipated on the board.

The Cardinals, despite their collapse, are roughly a touchdown favorite, a line that raises questions given the recent performances. The talent on the USC roster, coached by Lincoln Riley, suggests that they shouldn’t be counted out. Even without their starting QB, the Trojans’ offense is capable of putting points up, perhaps making the +6.5 spread for USC an attractive bet.

Check out SportsGrid’s CFB Game Picks and CFB Props Picks all Season Long.

This game encapsulates the unpredictable nature of college football bowl season, where motivation, coaching, and depth are just as crucial as star power. The wide talent gap between USC and Louisville is something to consider, especially since even USC’s backups might outperform Louisville’s starters.

In this Holiday Bowl preview, bettors are advised to look beyond the starting lineups and consider the coaching and the inherent motivation of the teams. USC, with a disappointing season behind them, could see this game as a chance to redeem themselves. Louisville, on the other hand, will need to prove that their late-season slip isn’t indicative of a deeper issue.

For those looking to place bets, the point spread for USC may be too generous, making them a tempting pick. The game promises to be a battle of depth and desire, with both teams eager to end their seasons on a high note.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Dail.