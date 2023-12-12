Is Morant’s Return Enough to Push Grizzlies Over Season Win Total?

The Memphis Grizzlies are eagerly anticipating the return of superstar Ja Morant, a move seen as crucial if they hope to make a significant run this NBA season. Without him, the team faces the grim prospect of heading toward lottery selection. Expectations aren’t sky-high for the Grizzlies, with their season win total sitting at 33.5 at FanDuel.

Adam Silver, the NBA Commissioner, has reportedly talked with Morant about his comeback. This is a pivotal moment for Memphis. While Morant’s return signals a boost in their capabilities, it won’t be an effortless transition. Morant hasn’t played since the end of April, meaning there will be an inevitable period of readjustment and shaking off the rust.

The challenge ahead for the Grizzlies is daunting. Initially, the goal was for the team to secure at least 10 wins out of the 25 games during Morant’s suspension. However, this target seems out of reach with a current record of 6-16.

Looking forward to having a shot at either a playoff berth or a place in the play-in tournament, they need to win over 30 of their remaining 57 games.

Injuries to other key players like Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams, and Marcus Smart further complicate the situation. It’s an uphill battle for the Grizzlies, but Morant’s return is a beacon of hope. At his peak, Ja is recognized as a top 15 player in the NBA, and his dynamic play is a crucial factor that could turn the team’s fortunes around.

The excitement for Morant’s return is palpable, as fans and analysts alike are keen to see his impact on the Grizzlies’ performance. His comeback could be the catalyst that Memphis needs to defy the odds and significantly impact the latter part of the season.

