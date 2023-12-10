FOXBORO, Mass. — Army quarterback Bryson Daily wisely took a safety on the final play of America’s Game at Gillette Stadium. It was the smart play given the Black Knights held an eight-point advantage with three seconds left in Army’s eventual 17-11 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

But with Daily?s self-imposed safety, the Black Knights weren?t the only ones celebrating.

Countless Over bettors also won.

DraftKings Sportsbook closed the total at 27.5 point. BetMGM closed it at 28 after opening at 29.5. Those who took Under 27.5 earned a last-second loss while those who took Under 28 were dealt a push that likely felt like a defeat.

According to BetMGM, 49% of the handle on the total was on the Under. It represented 41% of tickets.

The Under has been a staple in Army-Navy. Prior to the double overtime Over in 2022, Army-Navy cashed on the Under in 16 straight rivalry games.

Army was a 2.5-point favorite entering the contest. Seventy-four percent of the spread tickets were on the Black Knights.