Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +430 SGP

Two of the Western Conference’s elite square off for the second time this season as the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder (18-9).

OKC enters the contest as a 2.5-point favorite.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below, I have outlined an enticing three-leg same-game parlay in what shapes up to be a highly competitive affair.

Let’s kick things off with Minnesota’s veteran floor general, who has rounded into form after a slow start to the campaign.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: MIN PG Mike Conley OVER 11.5 Points (-102)

Conley is averaging 14.0 PPG thus far in December on 50.6% shooting

Conley has scored at least 12 points in two straight games and eight of his past ten

OKC is allowing the 12th-most points to point guards this season

Leg 2: Timberwolves Moneyline (+124)

Minnesota is 1-0 against the Thunder this season and has won each of the past three meetings

Minnesota is 8-2 in its past ten games and sits first in the Western Conference

Minnesota owns the league’s best road record (10-5)

Minnesota is 15-4 this season against teams with winning records

OKC is 10-9 this season against teams with winning records

Minnesota is allowing a league-low 106.6 PPG

OKC is allowing 113.6 PPG, 14th in the Association

Leg 3: OKC PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-260)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 PPG this season, third in the Association

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in seven of his past eight games

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points against the T-Wolves in the first meeting

Total Value = +430

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.