Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: +430 SGP
Two of the Western Conference’s elite square off for the second time this season as the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder (18-9).
OKC enters the contest as a 2.5-point favorite.
Below, I have outlined an enticing three-leg same-game parlay in what shapes up to be a highly competitive affair.
Let’s kick things off with Minnesota’s veteran floor general, who has rounded into form after a slow start to the campaign.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: MIN PG Mike Conley OVER 11.5 Points (-102)
- Conley is averaging 14.0 PPG thus far in December on 50.6% shooting
- Conley has scored at least 12 points in two straight games and eight of his past ten
- OKC is allowing the 12th-most points to point guards this season
Leg 2: Timberwolves Moneyline (+124)
- Minnesota is 1-0 against the Thunder this season and has won each of the past three meetings
- Minnesota is 8-2 in its past ten games and sits first in the Western Conference
- Minnesota owns the league’s best road record (10-5)
- Minnesota is 15-4 this season against teams with winning records
- OKC is 10-9 this season against teams with winning records
- Minnesota is allowing a league-low 106.6 PPG
- OKC is allowing 113.6 PPG, 14th in the Association
Leg 3: OKC PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-260)
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 PPG this season, third in the Association
- Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in seven of his past eight games
- Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points against the T-Wolves in the first meeting
Total Value = +430
