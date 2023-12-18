New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +365 SGP
Two of the NBA’s marquee franchises square off for the first time this season as the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) host the New York Knicks (14-11).
Los Angeles enters the contest as a 4.5-point favorite.
Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to get back in the win column.
Let’s kick off the parlay with the Purple and Gold.
Leg 1: Lakers Moneyline (-180)
- The Lakers are 10-2 at home this season
- The Lakers have won four straight home games
- New York has lost four of its past five road games and is 7-8 overall away from Madison Square Garden
- New York is 3-10 this season against teams with winning records
Leg 2: Jalen Brunson UNDER 24.5 Points (-104)
- Brunson has scored 24 points or fewer in 15 of 25 games this season (60%), including six of his past seven
- Opposing point guards are averaging 19.4 PPG against the Lakers this season
Leg 3: Donte DiVincenzo OVER 8.5 Points (-113)
- DiVincenzo is averaging 9.4 PPG this season
- DiVincenzo has topped his 8.5 points prop in two of his past three games, averaging 14.6 PPG over that stretch
Total Value = +365
