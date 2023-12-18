New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +365 SGP

Two of the NBA’s marquee franchises square off for the first time this season as the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) host the New York Knicks (14-11).

Los Angeles enters the contest as a 4.5-point favorite.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to get back in the win column.

Let’s kick off the parlay with the Purple and Gold.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Lakers Moneyline (-180)

The Lakers are 10-2 at home this season

The Lakers have won four straight home games

New York has lost four of its past five road games and is 7-8 overall away from Madison Square Garden

New York is 3-10 this season against teams with winning records

Leg 2: Jalen Brunson UNDER 24.5 Points (-104)

Brunson has scored 24 points or fewer in 15 of 25 games this season (60%), including six of his past seven

Opposing point guards are averaging 19.4 PPG against the Lakers this season

Leg 3: Donte DiVincenzo OVER 8.5 Points (-113)

DiVincenzo is averaging 9.4 PPG this season

DiVincenzo has topped his 8.5 points prop in two of his past three games, averaging 14.6 PPG over that stretch

Total Value = +365

