NHL Odds: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers +417 SGP

The New York Rangers are set to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night from the historic Madison Square Garden. SportsGrid tees you up for an NHL same-game parlay.

The Rangers are listed as a -150 moneyline favorite. The total for this matchup is listed at 6.5, with the over priced at +100 and the under -122.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay, anchored by the Hart trophy candidate, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Auston Matthews Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (-490)

Matthews has been firing the puck at a high clip of late, including tallying 11 shots on goal in last night’s loss to the New York Islanders.

In three of his last four games, Matthews has tallied four or more shots on goal.

Matthews is averaging 4.32 shots on goal per game in 2023.

Leg 2: Auston Matthews Anytime Goal Scorer (+120)

Matthews has tallied three goals over his last two games.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 19 goals.

Matthews has recorded five goals and 14 points in 18 career games against the Rangers.

Leg 3: Rangers Moneyline (-150)

The Maple Leafs are playing the second leg of a back-to-back tonight with Ilya Samsonov playing for the second night in a row or backup Martin Jones tending the goal.

playing for the second night in a row or backup tending the goal. Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the start in goal for the Rangers tonight. In six starts against the Maple Leafs, Shesterkin has posted a 4-1-1 record, paired with a .934 save percentage.

is expected to get the start in goal for the Rangers tonight. In six starts against the Maple Leafs, Shesterkin has posted a 4-1-1 record, paired with a .934 save percentage. The Rangers have posted the second-best record in the NHL and are 9-2 at home this year. New York is coming off a 4-1 win vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Total Value = +417

