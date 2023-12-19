Pros and Cons of Betting on Morant and the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Ja Morant‘s return to the Memphis Grizzlies has sparked significant anticipation and debate among NBA analysts. After missing the first 25 games due to suspension, Morant’s comeback is a pivotal moment for the Grizzlies, who struggled with a 6-19 record in his absence. As they prepare to face the New Orleans Pelicans, with a point spread of -8 and an over/under total of 229, the spotlight is undoubtedly on Morant.

The Case for Morant and the Grizzlies

Speculation abounds about Morant’s performance, particularly in terms of scoring, with his points prop set at 24.5. There’s a strong belief that Morant, who has reportedly maintained excellent shape and been active around the team recently, is poised for a standout performance. His freshness and energy are expected to cover the 24.5 points and potentially lead the Grizzlies to an outright win against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

An Argument for the Pelicans and the Points

Contrarian views, however, raise concerns about Morant’s potential rustiness after such a prolonged absence. Similar to quarterbacks in football, a guard like Morant, known for his aggressive drives to the basket, might need time to regain his game-speed sharpness. The physical demands of basketball, particularly the need for strong legs in game situations, could affect his performance.

While some analysts are confident in Morant’s ability to exceed expectations, others advise caution, leaning towards betting under on his points and favoring the Pelicans to cover the spread. This divergence of opinions reflects the uncertainty and excitement surrounding Morant’s return to the court.

Ja Morant‘s return is critical for the Grizzlies, offering a chance to turn around their season. His performance against the Pelicans will be closely watched, not just for its impact on the game’s outcome but also for indications of how quickly he can shake off any rust and return to his dynamic best.

