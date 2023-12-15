Rams’ Offensive: Stafford, Kupp, and Williams Take Charge

Cooper Kupp, a pivotal figure for the Los Angeles Rams, missed the first four weeks of the NFL season, leaving a noticeable void in the team’s offense. The challenges for the Rams escalated in Week 5 when quarterback Matthew Stafford grappled with a hip injury. Adding to the team’s woes, running back Kyren Williams was sidelined in Week 6, only returning to action in Week 12. This series of setbacks meant the Rams’ offense was without key players for most of the season.

However, the last three weeks have marked a turnaround for the Rams. The team’s performance has dramatically improved with Kupp, Stafford, and Williams back and in good health. Since Week 12, the Rams have consistently scored over 30 points in each game. Their offensive resurgence was particularly evident in games against the top-tier defenses of the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, where they scored 30-plus points against both, despite challenging conditions such as an outdoor game in the rain in Baltimore.

The upcoming game presents a favorable matchup for the Rams. They are set to face the Washington Commanders, a team that has struggled defensively. The Commanders are currently ranked last in pressure rate in the second half of the season, last in explosive plays allowed throughout the year, and have been particularly vulnerable against the pass, conceding substantial passing yards.

This scenario spells a potential field day for Stafford, who will likely exploit the Commanders’ weaknesses to move the ball effectively through the air. Additionally, Williams is expected to excel on the ground, capitalizing on his ability to gain yards after contact against the Commanders’ defense.

The Commanders, under the leadership of Ron Rivera, recently made a significant change by dismissing their former defensive coordinator, with Rivera taking over the defensive calls. However, this change has yet to yield the desired results, and the upcoming road game in Los Angeles poses a formidable challenge for them.

The Rams, bolstered by the return of their key players, are poised to capitalize on the Commanders’ defensive frailties. With Stafford and Williams in prime form and the team showing remarkable resilience and adaptability, this upcoming game will likely further showcase the Rams’ offensive prowess.

