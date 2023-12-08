Steelers Nation Calls for Change: The Case for Parting Ways with Mike Tomlin

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers sit with a 7-6 record, how the team has performed of late is inexcusable. Changes are needed up top for the Steelers, which doesn’t come along often in Pittsburgh. Consistency and stability have always been the name of the game in Pittsburgh, and for good reason, with the success they’ve had. Since 1969, the Steelers have only had three head coaches: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007 and has helped the team appear in two Super Bowls. The Steelers got the job done in 2008 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals. If the Steelers decide to part ways with Tomlin at the end of the season, it’s hard to say it wasn’t warranted. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, but a message can get stale when it’s continued to be preached for nearly two decades. There’s too much dysfunction in Pittsburgh for a franchise that is the gold standard for being buttoned up. The Steelers already made a bold change in the middle of the season after firing Matt Canada, and many thought that would change the outlook of the team and offense. Wrong. The quarterback play in Pittsburgh has been underwhelming, but there are too many good pieces on this offense for it to perform this poorly consistently.

Stability is nice, but all good things must come to an end. Tomlin is undoubtedly a tremendous NFL coach, but that doesn’t mean he’s untouchable. The team has stopped responding to him for many reasons, and it’s unacceptable with the standard this franchise has set for itself. Plenty of teams would kill for a 7-6 record after Week 14, but not the Steelers. Not a team that’s dropped back-to-back games against the Cardinals and New England Patriots, two of the NFL’s bottom-feeding franchises in 2023. Heading into Thursday Night Football in Week 14, the Patriots had combined to score 13 total points in their last three games. The Steelers allowed New England to nearly double that number in the first half, tallying 21 points. It’s inexcusable that this team was not ready to play on a short week in what was considered a must-win game. This isn’t just a bad offense in New England; it’s a historically bad offense, and that says all you need to know.

Changes are needed in Steel City, and it will be telling when this season ends for the Black and Gold whether or not they have the stones as a franchise to make uncomfortable decisions. Tomlin has been a blessing for the Steelers and will always have his place in history. For now, the culture and the Steeler way of doing business is broken. Moving on from Tomlin and returning to the old ways of the Steelers is one way to get this illustrious franchise back on track.

