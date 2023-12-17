TE Trey McBride and Tucker Kraft Poised for Week 15 Breakout

In this NFL DFS article, we’ll dive into the world of betting with a focus on tight end Trey McBride and an intriguing budget-friendly option in Green Bay Packers’ big man, Tucker Kraft. As the Cardinals and Packers gear up for their next game, we’ll explore why these players are essential for your DFS lineups.

Trey McBride: The Volume Machine

Trey McBride is making waves in the NFL, priced at $6,600 on FanDuel and a budget-friendly $5,200 on DraftKings. Let’s delve into why he’s becoming an essential part of the Cardinals’ offensive scheme.

McBride’s Recent Dominance

Trey McBride has emerged as a target monster, receiving a plethora of passes from quarterback Kyler Murray. With Arizona expected to play catch-up in potential one-sided affairs, McBride’s role in the passing game becomes pivotal.

The Arizona Passing Game

While Kyler Murray is the focal point of the Cardinals’ aerial attack, finding reliable targets has been a challenge. Trey McBride’s consistent performance makes him an appealing option, especially when other options like Marquise Brown aren’t delivering.

Tucker Kraft: The Hidden Gem

If you’re seeking a budget-friendly tight end option, Tucker Kraft might be your answer. With injuries plaguing the Green Bay Packers, Kraft has emerged as a valuable asset, priced at $4,700 on FanDuel and a mere $3,000 on DraftKings.

Crafting a Winning Strategy

Tucker Kraft’s red zone potential and affordability make him an attractive choice. If he finds the end zone, he could deliver significant ROI. Pairing him with high-priced stars like Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen, and Cooper Kupp can help you construct a well-rounded DFS lineup.

Conclusion

As you craft your DFS lineups and betting strategy, keep an eye on Trey McBride’s volume in the Arizona Cardinals’ passing game. His consistent target share and impressive performances make him a valuable addition to your roster.

Additionally, consider taking a chance on the budget-friendly Tucker Kraft. With the Packers dealing with injuries, Kraft’s red zone opportunities and low price point provide an excellent opportunity for a big return on investment.

Get ready for an exciting game and keep an eye on Jordan Love’s performance as the Packers aim to bounce back from a recent upset. With Trey McBride and Tucker Kraft in your DFS lineup, you’ll have the potential to unlock success in Week 15. Good luck with your NFL bets and fantasy football lineups!

