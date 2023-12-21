The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Saints at Rams

We have a robust Thursday Night Football matchup with many NFC postseason implications between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, so as usual, we worked up an epic same-game parlay.

Valued at +1000, let’s ride.

Since returning from injury four weeks ago, Kyren Williams has been on fire for the Rams. He’s averaged nearly 125 rushing yards per game, has seen his carries increase each week up to a season-high 27 last week, and has been the driving factor behind the Rams, who averaged 32.5 points per game over that stretch. The Saints’ defense is below average against the run, so we’re eyeing him to have an 80-yard outing on the ground, as we can say rather confidently he’ll surpass 20 carries.

Over the past three weeks, Cooper Kupp has turned it on as he’s surpassed six receptions in each outing on an average of roughly nine targets per game. The Saints are pretty good at defending the pass, but that’s been more of a product of playing some pretty horrible quarterbacks, nothing near the caliber of what Matthew Stafford and this passing game are producing.

Tyler Higbee has surpassed two receptions in 10 of 13 games this season, and I can’t help but remember the last time I saw the Saints’ defense face a legitimate quarterback and offense, Sam LaPorta had nine receptions. That’s good enough, by my standards.

Alvin Kamara carries the load of this Saints offense, so we’re targeting him on the ground and through the air. To keep this simple, Kamara has had at least 40 rushing yards in 10 of 11 games this season and at least 25 receiving yards in nine of 11 games as well. The Saints will need a high dosage of Kamara to keep up with the Rams’ high scoring, so we’re confident he’ll get enough volume in both areas to cash these legs.

I’m not going to lie; I couldn’t even tell you who is in the Rams’ secondary. Whoever is, I’m sure they don’t match up to Chris Olave, who remains one of the league’s most underrated receivers. He’s had at least 40 receiving yards in 10 of 13 games this season, and in the Rams-Saints matchup last season, we saw Olave go for 102 yards. He is questionable to play, but knowing that the Saints need this game like blood to stay in the playoff picture, I expect to see him out there.

