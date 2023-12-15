The Ultimate +1100 Same Game Parlay for Ravens at Jaguars

We have a pivotal Sunday Night Football showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars that will go a long way in deciding the seeding of the AFC playoff field. As always, we have you covered with an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +1100, let’s ride.

Zay Flowers has cemented himself as Lamar Jackson’s most trusted receiver all year, and most recently, we’ve seen him combine for 18 targets across the last two weeks. Jacksonville’s defense isn’t anything special, and since we expect a back-and-forth affair, both teams are going to need to air it out a ton, so we’re expecting a 40-yard performance from Flowers at the minimum like he’s done in 10 of 13 games this season.

Odell Beckham Jr. has not lived up to the lucrative one-year deal, but he has still been a needed member of this Ravens’ offense. He’s surpassed 25 yards in nine of 11 games this season and most recently has averaged 69 yards per game over his last five outings. We need 25 tonight, and again, with this being a high-scoring game, we should be covered.

We know Jackson and the Ravens love their tight ends, and over these past two weeks with Mark Andrews sidelined, we’ve seen Isaiah Likely step up nicely with a combined nine receptions off of 13 targets. We only need three catches tonight, but as an individual bet, I’m all over him to have at least four catches at plus money.

Evan Engram has been an absolute machine these past two weeks, combining 20 catches, 177 yards, and three touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence has made Engram his No. 1 target, so we should treat him as such. We’re confident in a 40-yard performance tonight from him like he’s done in 10 of 13 games this season, but if you’re looking for a side bet, you can get Engram to find the endzone at +230!

Zay Jones only has had four receptions in four of seven of his games this season, but he’s fresh off a 14-target performance last week that has us confident in the volume he could see tonight and going forward. Plus, for a bonus, last year against the Ravens, we saw Jones go for 11 catches and 145 yards. He should be good for four grabs tonight.

With Christian Kirk sidelined, we have seen Parker Washington step into a prominent role in this Jags’ offense these past two weeks, where he’s combined for eight receptions and has had a touchdown each week. You should be betting on him to find the endzone at +470 on the side, but we expect his prominence to continue with a two-catch outing at the minimum for our parlay.

