The Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Timberwolves vs 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves meet tonight in a clash of two of the NBA’s best teams, so we put together a same-game parlay for you to indulge in as you sit back and watch two great squads square off.

Valued at +900, let’s ride.

Joel Embiid has been an absolute monster as of late, and I don’t have any doubts that he’ll be able to continue to dominate despite facing the strong frontcourt of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. The MVP has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 11 straight games. We’ll continue to ride the train, but as an individual bet, you can get these two legs combined at -120. Not bad for something that’s hit 11 consecutive times.

Anthony Edwards has had 32 and 37 points across his past two games, and although he’s been somewhat streaky this season, he’s always been one to play up to competition. I don’t envision Edwards taking a step back tonight as this is a legit test for him to prove his team’s contender status on the road up against one of the league’s best teams, so we’ll expect at least 25 here from Edwards, given the added motivation and that he already has a 31-point outing against Philly this season.

Tyrese Maxey has had at least six assists in six of his last seven games and put up eight assists when he faced the Wolves a few weeks back. Even though the Sixers were blown out that game, Embiid did not play, so having eight assists without Embiid makes me hopeful of Maxey’s assist upside, as all he has to do is dish into the post and let Embiid go to town. I’m confident in at least a six-assist showing tonight to keep our parlay chugging along.

Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged a touch over nine rebounds per game in 14 matchups against the 76ers in his career and now is on a streak where he has had at least eight rebounds in 10 of his last 12 games. That’s good enough for me!

To close this parlay out, Mike Conley has had at least six assists in 10 of his last 12 games, including an eight-assist performance against the 76ers. In what should be a relatively fast-paced game, we’ll look for Conley to have six assists in 11 of his last 13 games after tonight.

