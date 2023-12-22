Warren Sharps Sees a Path to Vikings Victory Over Lions

This weekend brings a pivotal NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, with the Vikings in a crucial battle for their playoff hopes and the Lions seemingly on a path to the playoffs, albeit with uncertain seeding.

Lions vs. Vikings Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Lions -3 (-104) | Vikings +3 (-118)

Lions -3 (-104) | Vikings +3 (-118) Moneyline: Lions (-152) | Vikings (+128)

Lions (-152) | Vikings (+128) Total: OVER 47 (-110) | UNDER 47 (-110)

The Detroit Lions have shown they are formidable, except in poor outdoor conditions. However, concerns linger around the recent performance of Nick Mullens, who struggled last week and narrowly avoided being replaced by Josh Dobbs. Despite these concerns, the Lions have proven their capability in most scenarios.

For the Minnesota Vikings, the key to success lies in capitalizing on the weaknesses of Detroit’s quarterback, Jared Goff. Goff’s track record in Minnesota has been underwhelming, with only one touchdown and two interceptions the last two years he’s played there. His performance against zone blitzes, a tactic frequently employed by Minnesota under the guidance of DC Brian Flores, will be crucial. The Vikings need not just to use the zone blitz but also effectively pressure Goff to prevent him from exploiting their defense.

Another vital aspect for the Vikings is their ability to at least slow down Detroit’s run game. Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions has shown he can be explosive on the ground, presenting a challenge for the Vikings’ defense.

Offensively, the Vikings could gain an advantage through their play-action game, a strategy that has been highly effective for them. Last week, they utilized play action on an unusually high percentage of early down passes a tactic that could exploit the Lions’ weak pass defense against play action. Detroit has struggled in this area, ranking low in yards per attempt, success rate, and EPA per attempt allowed when facing play action.

With Nick Mullens at the helm, the Vikings should focus on play-action passes rather than rely heavily on their run game. This approach might seem counterintuitive against a solid Detroit-run defense, but it could be crucial in breaking down the Lions’ secondary.

This game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings is set to be a highly strategic and potentially decisive clash. Despite their favored status, the Lions face challenges in their quarterback play in Minny and pass defense. Minnesota, meanwhile, needs to effectively utilize its strengths in play-action and zone blitzes to secure a crucial win in its playoff chase. The outcome of this game will have significant implications for both teams as they navigate the latter part of the NFL season.

