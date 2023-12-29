Week 17 NFL Passing Prop Picks: Ferrall and Carver Debate 4 QBs

In the thrilling world of NFL football, Week 17 brings us a fascinating lineup of player props. Let’s dive into the key matchups and predictions, focusing on the standout players and their expected performances. Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver give their takes.

Josh Allen: 240.5 Passing Yards vs. New England Patriots

The betting odds for Josh Allen‘s passing yards seem undervalued this week. Despite recent performances not hitting the high mark of 240.5, Carver strongly believes we’ll see an uptick against the Patriots. The expectation is that the Bills will lean more on their passing game, leading to a rise in Allen’s yardage. However, facing a formidable Patriots defense, Ferrall’s advice is clear: take the points, take the under for Josh Allen’s passing yards.

Ferrall: Under | Carver: Over

Baker Mayfield: 233.5 Passing Yards vs. New Orleans Saints

Turning our attention to Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers, the outlook is quite optimistic. Mayfield, who has been on a hot streak, faces the Saints with the NFC South title on the line. His passing yard line is set at 233.5 yards. Given his recent form and the playmaking abilities of teammates like Mike Evans and Rachaad White, it’s expected that Mayfield will not only perform well but potentially secure a new deal with Tampa. The betting sentiment is to go up with Mayfield’s yardage.

Ferrall: Over | Carver: Over

Jarrett Stidham 202.5 Passing Yards vs. LA Chargers

In Denver, a significant change is happening with the Broncos as Russell Wilson is out and Jarrett Stidham steps in. Recalling Stidham’s impressive performances for the Raiders last year, there’s a strong belief that he will exceed expectations against the Chargers. With a modest prop bet set at 202.5 yards, the recommendation is to bet on the over for Stidham.

Ferrall: Over | Carver: Over

Mason Rudolph 217.5 Passing Yards Seattle Seahawks

Finally, we look at Mason Rudolph of the Steelers. Following a notable performance against Cincinnati, Rudolph faces a challenging game in Seattle. Despite the potential for the Steelers to win or cover the game, the betting advice is to go under the 217.5 yards mark for Rudolph from Carver. This cautious approach stems from the unpredictable nature of the matchup and the threats posed by Seattle’s defense. Ferrall is sticking with his Steelers quarterback.

Ferrall: Over | Carver: Under

Week 17 brings a mix of cautious and optimistic bets. From Josh Allen’s under to Baker Mayfield’s and Jarrett Stidham’s potential over performances, the week promises to be as unpredictable as it is exciting. As always, it’s crucial to approach sports betting with insight and caution. Happy betting and Happy New Year to all NFL enthusiasts!

