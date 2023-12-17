Which Two High-Value RBs Are Worth Rostering in Week 15?

As we delve into the latest NFL action, it’s time to explore some promising fantasy football picks with a betting element. In this article, we’ll focus on two running backs, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard, who offer intriguing value for your DFS lineups.

Saquon Barkley: The Versatile Giant

Saquon Barkley comes in at $7,800 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings, presenting a tempting price point. The New York Giants’ star running back has been making strides and is poised for a strong performance.

Analyzing Saquon Barkley’s Recent Form

In his last game against Green Bay, Barkley carried the ball 20 times for 86 yards and made valuable contributions in the passing game. His well-rounded performance resulted in 21.5 half-PPR points, making him a valuable asset for both cash games and tournaments.

The Favorable Saints Matchup

One key factor making Barkley an appealing choice is the matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints’ defense has struggled significantly against running backs in recent weeks, conceding substantial yardage to lesser-known players. With Barkley’s skill set, he could exploit these weaknesses and deliver a strong ROI.

Tony Pollard: The Underrated Cowboy

Tony Pollard offers an intriguing option at $7,000 on FanDuel and $6,700 on DraftKings. Despite some disappointments this season, Pollard’s potential should not be overlooked.

A High-Value Pick Against the Bills

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves as underdogs against the Buffalo Bills, which may raise eyebrows. However, this presents an opportunity for Pollard to shine, especially considering the Bills’ struggles against running backs. With his price and potential for a breakout game, Pollard is an attractive option.

Managing Expectations for Tony Pollard

While Pollard may have underperformed compared to last season, he still has the talent to deliver in the right circumstances. Keep an eye on his involvement in the passing game, as this could be a significant factor in his fantasy production.

Conclusion

As you craft your DFS lineups and consider your betting strategy for the upcoming NFL games, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard emerge as valuable options with solid return-on-investment potential.

Barkley’s versatility and the favorable matchup against the Saints make him a standout choice, while Pollard’s lower roster percentage and potential upside make him an intriguing pick, especially in games with high-scoring potential.

Whether you choose Barkley, Pollard, or both, remember that smart fantasy football and betting decisions can lead to rewarding outcomes. Best of luck with your NFL bets and fantasy football lineups this week!

