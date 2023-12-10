Who Should You Pair with Josh Allen in Week 14 DFS?

In the realm of NFL fantasy football, Josh Allen’s name carries a lot of weight. In this article, we’ll explore the Buffalo Bills’ perspective and break down Josh Allen’s fantasy value, dissecting his pricing on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Addressing Turnovers and High Expectations

Josh Allen, priced at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings, has been plagued by turnovers this season. However, when it comes to fantasy football, turnovers matter less when a game boasts a high total and high expectations. This game is crucial for the Bills, who are in control of their destiny to some extent. The need for a vintage Josh Allen performance is evident.

Offsetting Allen’s Cost

The question becomes, how do you offset the hefty price tag of Josh Allen? One option is to turn to the dynamic receiving duo of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. However, the return of Dawson Knox may impact Davis’ role. Instead, consider James Cook as a valuable option. Cook, paired with Josh Allen and a more cost-effective player like Khalil Shakir, can help balance your fantasy lineup without breaking the bank.

The Value of Josh Allen

While Josh Allen is among the top-tier quarterbacks this week, his cost is justified. In cash games, he presents a strong case for inclusion due to the high expectations surrounding this critical game. However, depending on your lineup strategy, you may opt to allocate your budget to star wide receivers or elite running backs like Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey.

In conclusion, Josh Allen remains an attractive fantasy football option, especially in cash games where stability is essential. Despite his premium cost, the Bills’ fate hangs in the balance, making Allen’s performance pivotal. As you craft your fantasy lineup, weigh the value of Josh Allen against other top-tier choices, ensuring your strategy aligns with your goals.

