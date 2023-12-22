Yoshinobu Yamamoto Inks Massive Contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers dipped their toes into the free agent pond again on Thursday, signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year contract worth $325 million. The Dodgers have not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical.

With the signing of Yamamoto, the Dodgers will have to pay the Orix Buffaloes nearly $50 million for the posting fee. Unlike Shohei Ohtani’s monster contract with the Dodgers, Yamamoto’s reportedly has no deferrals in the deal and comes with a $50 million signing bonus. With his $325 million deal, Yamamoto surpassed New York Yankees’ pitcher Gerrit Cole for the most guaranteed money by a pitcher in a contract. If you combine Ohtani and Yamamoto’s contracts, the Dodgers have now spent over $1 billion in free agency this winter.

In addition to Ohtani and Yamamoto, the Dodgers acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays and signed him to an extension. Over Yamamoto’s last three seasons, he combined to post a 49-16 record, 1.44 ERA, and 580 strikeouts, earning him the Triple Crown in Nippon Professional Baseball. Yamamoto boasts an impressive resume and helped lead Japan to a victory at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Yamamoto will join a Dodgers rotation featuring Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, and Glasnow. The Dodgers have been willing to spend what it takes to get the necessary pieces they feel they need to win a World Series. After early exits to the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks in the last two postseasons, the Dodgers hope their increased spending will lead them back to the promised lands. Regular season wins have never been a problem for the Dodgers, but getting over the playoff hump after spending this much cash is now essential.

