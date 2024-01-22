AFC Championship: Play This Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. Prop vs. Chiefs

As we gear up for the AFC Championship on Sunday, featuring a thrilling NFL showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, all eyes are on a key player matchup: Patrick Mahomes versus Lamar Jackson. But we spotlight a player for potential prop bets, where the focus shifts intriguingly to Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ has not often been the center of prop betting discussions in recent years, but this game presents a unique opportunity. The bet to watch is OBJ’s total receiving yards. With an impressive 14.6 average depth of target this season, OBJ has led the Ravens in this metric. The proposition here is whether Beckham will surpass 22.5 receiving yards, priced at -114 at FanDuel. This might sound modest, but it’s a number he can achieve in as few as one or two catches.

The strategic dynamics of the game further bolster OBJ’s prospects. With the likelihood of Mark Andrews playing, the Chiefs’ defense is expected to focus heavily on him, potentially deploying extra safety measures. This scenario could leave Beckham more room to operate, especially for deep passes.

Given the Chiefs’ vulnerability to long-yardage plays in their playoff run, allowing gains of 18-19 yards, OBJ’s chances of breaking the 22.5-yard mark in just a couple of receptions look promising. His ability to make significant yardage on limited targets adds to the allure of this prop bet.

Therefore, the recommended bet for Beckham Jr. in the AFC Championship is to go over 22.5 receiving yards. This bet banks on his deep target potential and the likelihood of him exploiting the Chiefs’ defensive focus on Andrews. For those looking to place a smart, calculated bet, OBJ presents an appealing option in what promises to be an electrifying Ravens-Chiefs matchup.

