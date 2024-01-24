Big East Daily (Jan. 24): 6 Best Bets as Seton Hall Looks for Win No. 7 & SJU Hosts Nova

In Tuesday’s thrilling BIG EAST college basketball action, No. 17 Creighton and Butler emerged victorious, showcasing the intense competitiveness of the league.

In a classic BIG EAST showdown, Creighton’s resilience was on full display as they edged out Xavier in a nail-biter, 85-78. The Bluejays’ Trey Alexander was the star of the night, dropping an impressive 27 points, grabbing nine boards, and dishing out four assists. Baylor Scheierman wasn’t far behind, contributing a solid 20 points. Xavier’s duo of Desmond Claude and Dayvion McKnight put up a valiant effort with 20 points each, but it wasn’t enough to stop Creighton’s momentum. The Bluejays have now won six of their last seven, a testament to their grit and determination in conference play.

Meanwhile, Butler bulldozed their way to a decisive 90-66 victory over Georgetown. It was a team effort as all five Butler starters hit double figures, with Pierre Brooks II leading the charge with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Hoyas struggled to find their rhythm despite Jayden Epps’ 16-point effort. The Bulldogs were on fire, shooting a scorching 56.9 percent from the field and, at one point, leading by a staggering 29 points in the second half.

Providence @ Seton Hall Game Odds at Draft Kings

Spread: Providence +4 (-110) | Seton Hall -4 (-110)

Providence +4 (-110) | Seton Hall -4 (-110) Moneyline: Providence (+150) | Seton Hall (-180)

Providence (+150) | Seton Hall (-180) Total: OVER 137 (-108) | UNDER 137 (-111)

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s slate, Providence is set to battle Seton Hall in what promises to be a heated rematch at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Seton Hall is coming off a sensational five-game win streak, and Providence’s Devin Carter, the BIG EAST’s top scorer in league play, is on a tear, averaging 24.8 points over his last four games. This matchup is more than just a game; it’s a clash of wills.

Villanova @ St. John’s Game Odds at Draft Kings

Spread: Villanova +4 (-110) | St. John’s -4 (-110)

Villanova +4 (-110) | St. John’s -4 (-110) Moneyline: Villanova (+150) | St. John’s (-180)

Villanova (+150) | St. John’s (-180) Total: OVER 137 (-108) | UNDER 137 (-111)

At 8:30 p.m. on FS1, the storied Madison Square Garden will play host to a high-stakes rematch between St. John’s and Villanova. The Red Storm, looking to complete their first regular-season sweep of Villanova since the 1992-93 season, previously triumphed 81-71 in their first meeting. With both teams smarting from one-point losses last Saturday, this game is shaping up to be a battle of redemption.

Marquette @ DePaul Game Odds at Draft Kings

Spread: Marquette -18 (-108) | DePaul +18 (-112)

Marquette -18 (-108) | DePaul +18 (-112) Moneyline: Marquette (-2100) | DePaul (+1100)

Marquette (-2100) | DePaul (+1100) Total: OVER 149 (-110) | UNDER 149 (-110)

Finally, at 9 p.m. on CBSSN, No. 14 Marquette takes on DePaul in what marks the debut of DePaul’s interim head coach, Matt Brady. The Golden Eagles are aiming for another road victory, but DePaul, despite their struggles this season, will be looking to make a statement in this historic 134th meeting.

In the BIG EAST, every game is a testament to the fierce competition and unrelenting spirit of the teams. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds on the hardwood.