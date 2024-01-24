Boomer Esiason Breaks Down Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs vs. Ravens

In the realm of NFL football, few stories resonate as profoundly as that of Patrick Mahomes, the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now in his sixth year at the helm, Mahomes has led his team to an astonishing six AFC Championship Game appearances, a feat that has captivated fans and analysts alike.

Reflecting on this incredible journey, Boomer Esiason, a respected voice in football analysis, shared his insights. “Well, it’s incredible,” Esiason began, emphasizing the uniqueness of Mahomes’ achievements. He continued, “It’s not Tom Brady just yet, but he’s getting close. I think Tom had eight straight AFC championships. This is going to be his sixth. Who better to go into Baltimore and try to beat that defense and that team than the best quarterback in the league.”

Indeed, the comparison to Brady is inevitable, yet Mahomes is swiftly carving out his own legacy. Esiason, in his analysis, highlights the calm nature of Mahomes. “That is Patrick Mahomes, he’s unflappable. Watching him last week, I think they ran only 43 real plays. I think they had four kneel-downs, and they should have had 34 points. If Mecole Hardman doesn’t fumble the ball out of the end zone.”

Striking often and quickly has become a hallmark of Mahomes’ play, particularly under high-pressure conditions. Esiason noted, “Think about the efficiency, the explosiveness, the over 20-yard plays they were able to run in Buffalo in front of that fan base under those conditions. They didn’t have one false start.”

The upcoming game against Baltimore is particularly noteworthy. Esiason pointed out, “This wasn’t like Houston going into Baltimore last week with a rookie quarterback, a shaky offensive line, guys jumping offside, pre-snap penalties. You could see just what it takes to win a game on the road and how difficult it is to do that. And that’s why I think this game going into Baltimore with Patrick Mahomes is so interesting because you have two of the best defenses in football.”

The Chiefs’ discipline and skill in retaining possession are crucial, especially against a team like Baltimore. “The one thing that the Chiefs don’t do is turn the ball over, especially in big games. That’s not been their M.O., and it’s certainly not going to be the M.O. for them going into this game against Baltimore,” Esiason concluded.

As the Chiefs prepare for yet another high-stakes game with Mahomes at the forefront, they embody a team transformed by exceptional leadership and talent. This six-year run isn’t just a testament to Mahomes’ skill but also to the cohesive strength and strategic prowess of the entire Kansas City Chiefs’ outfit.

