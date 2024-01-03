Can Cam Davis Win the PGA’s Sentry Tournament of Champions?

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field now includes players who either won last year or finished in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup points, making the golf betting landscape more intriguing. Among the various picks, Cam Davis (+5500) emerges as a noteworthy contender, especially considering the event’s history with Australian players.

Why Bet on Cam Davis

Strong Aussie Track Record : Historically, Australians have fared exceptionally well in this tournament, with six wins in the last 20 years. This trend, seen in players like Adam Scott and Jason Day, indicates a favorable pattern for Davis.

Seasonal Advantage : It’s currently summer in Australia, meaning Davis is likely coming off a period of optimal practice conditions. This advantage of being in-season could play a significant role in his performance.

Head-to-Head Strength : Against his fellow Australian, Jason Day, Davis is considered a better wedge player. His power game also stands out, which is crucial for this course.

Recent Form : Davis’s form has been impressive, with seven top-ten finishes since July. This consistency is a strong indicator of his potential performance in the tournament.

Cameron Smith’s Precedent: Just two years ago, another Australian, Cameron Smith, used this tournament as a springboard for an outstanding year. Davis could potentially follow in Smith’s footsteps.

PGA Tournament of Champions Outright Winner Picks

Betting Strategy

Given these factors, placing Davis on your betting card, especially with odds above 50 to 1, seems like a strategic move. His combination of recent form, the historical success of Australians in this event, and his comparative strengths make him an appealing choice for bettors looking for value beyond the immediate favorites.

As the Sentry Tournament of Champions approaches, Cam Davis stands out as a solid betting pick. His blend of skill, current form, and the advantageous position of Australian players in this tournament all make him a promising choice for bettors seeking value and potential high returns.