College Basketball Big 12 Winner Odds Analysis: Can Kansas Catch Houston?

As the college basketball season heats up, the Big 12 Conference remains a focal point for bettors, with its competitive landscape offering intriguing futures betting opportunities. Key teams are making their mark, each with varying odds reflecting their potential to clinch the conference title.

Top 5 Big 12 Winner Betting Odds at FanDuel

Houston -105

Kansas +470

Texas Tech +600

Iowa State +850

Baylor +850

Texas Tech currently stands at 6 to 1 to win the conference, a notable position given the depth and competitiveness of the Big 12. These odds reflect both the team’s strengths and the challenges they face in a league filled with formidable opponents. Despite opening up strong in conference play, the Red Raiders must maintain momentum against increasingly tough competition to justify these odds.

Kansas, a perennial powerhouse in college basketball, is listed at +470. This positioning indicates a strong but not overwhelming confidence in their ability to dominate the conference. Kansas’ rich history and consistent performance make them a team to watch closely as the season progresses.

However, the team that’s currently grabbing the spotlight is Houston, especially after their significant road win in Provo. They are now at -105, making them a slight minus-money favorite. This status as an odds-on favorite in a jumbled and competitive Big 12 speaks volumes about their perceived strength. Houston’s ability to play great defense, whether at home or away, makes them a formidable contender and a team many bettors are leaning toward.

While Houston, with their -105 odds, appears to be the frontrunner in the Big 12, the competitiveness of the conference means that teams like Texas Tech and Kansas, with their respective odds of 6 to 1 and +470, cannot be counted out. The Big 12’s reputation as the best conference in college basketball ensures that any of these teams could emerge as champions, making betting futures in this conference particularly exciting and challenging to predict.

