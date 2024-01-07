DFS Wide Receivers Worth Targeting in Week 18

Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and it’s time to delve into the world of fantasy football and sports betting. In this article, we’ll explore some intriguing player options for your fantasy lineup and identify potential betting picks that can help you make the most of this exciting week of football.

DJ Moore: An Elite Fantasy Option

When building your fantasy lineup, consider the dynamic wide receiver DJ Moore. Priced at $8,000 on FanDuel and a budget-friendly $7,000 on DraftKings, Moore offers excellent value, particularly on DK. While his performance can be influenced by the quarterback situation, Moore has shown his potential with Justin Fields under center.

Despite some underwhelming games against tough opponents like Arizona and Cleveland, Moore shines when facing favorable matchups. Against Detroit, he notched an impressive 23 points, followed by a 16-point outing in the previous matchup against the Lions. With Fields’ chemistry with Moore evident, expect him to exploit the Green Bay Packers defense and deliver a statement performance in Week 18.

Mike Evans: A Proven Fantasy Gem

Mike Evans is another player who deserves your attention in Week 18. Priced at $8,400 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings, Evans has a history of thriving against the Carolina Panthers. In their recent showdown, Evans showcased his prowess with seven receptions, 162 yards, and a touchdown, totaling an impressive fantasy score.

Evans has consistently delivered throughout his career, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards each season. He possesses substantial touchdown equity, making him a valuable asset in both standard and tournament-style fantasy contests. With the NFC South division title on the line, you can expect Evans to be a pivotal figure in Tampa Bay’s offense.

Conclusion

Week 18 presents exciting opportunities for fantasy football enthusiasts and sports bettors alike. DJ Moore offers excellent value, particularly on DraftKings, where his chemistry with Justin Fields could yield significant fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, Mike Evans, a seasoned veteran, is poised to shine against the Carolina Panthers in a crucial divisional battle. As you craft your lineup and consider your bets for Week 18, keep these standout players in mind for a successful weekend of NFL action.

