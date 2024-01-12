End of an Era: Pete Carroll Out, Seahawks’ Head Coach Search Begins

The NFL world and Pete Carroll, the long-time head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, were surprised by him being relieved of his position. Despite earlier affirmations of his return next season, Carroll has been moved from his position to a front-office role. This sudden change has sparked a flurry of speculation and questions about the decision-making process within the Seahawks organization. Was there an underlying strategy, or did they have a specific replacement in mind?

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Interestingly, there was no apparent succession plan. However, Dan Quinn, former defensive coordinator for the Seahawks and a key figure in their Super Bowl victory, emerged as a potential successor. Quinn, currently the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has expressed a strong desire to return to a head coaching role. Despite lucrative offers and pay raises to keep him in Dallas, Quinn’s ambitions steer him back toward a head coaching position.

Another name in the mix is Shane Waldron, the current offensive coordinator for the Seahawks. With the Seahawks out of the playoffs, Waldron is eligible to interview for head coaching positions, and there’s significant interest in him from other teams.

As for Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions, he stands out as the top overall candidate for a head coaching role. However, being with a team still in the playoffs, Johnson can’t engage in any interview processes until at least January 22, following the Divisional Round.

This shake-up in the Seahawks’ coaching staff comes at a crucial time. At 72, Carroll transitions to an advisory role, leaving a significant gap in the team’s leadership. His discussions with Jody Allen, the chair and de facto owner of the team, did not indicate this shift, making the move more unexpected.

Pete Carroll’s departure from his coaching role at the Seahawks marks a significant moment in NFL history. With high-profile names like Quinn and Waldron in contention, fans and analysts eagerly anticipate the Seahawks’ next move.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.