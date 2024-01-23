EPL Top 4 Finish Odds: Can Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin Raise Tottenham?

In a significant move within the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur has made a notable impact in the transfer market by securing two excellent soccer signings: Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin. These additions come at a crucial time and are poised to influence Tottenham’s gameplay and tactics significantly.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Timo Werner, known for his agility and high-press attacking style, is a perfect fit for manager Ange Postecoglou‘s vision of high-risk, exhilarating football. Werner’s ability to create chaos for opposing defenses and his penchant for pressing high up the pitch align seamlessly with Tottenham’s dynamic and aggressive style of play. This signing addresses the team’s need for a strong offensive presence, particularly during the absence of key players participating in the Asia Cup of Nations.

Radu Dragusin, on the other hand, brings a different set of attributes to the Spurs’ backline. As a tall, physically imposing center-back with ball-playing capabilities, Dragusin adds much-needed strength and solidity to Tottenham’s defense. His physicality and skill in possession are vital assets that will enhance the team’s defensive stability.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

These strategic signings come when Tottenham’s direct rivals, particularly Arsenal, have been relatively quiet in the transfer market. This gives Tottenham an edge, especially considering the ongoing debates about Arsenal’s performance and prospects this season.

The arrivals of Werner and Dragusin not only fill immediate gaps due to injuries and absences but also integrate seamlessly into Tottenham’s system. Their inclusion is expected to contribute significantly to the team’s overall performance, boosting Tottenham’s chances in the competitive race for a top-four finish in the EPL.

EPL Top 4 Finish Odds at FanDuel

Man City: -9000

Liverpool: -6000

Arsenal: -750

Tottenham: -140

Aston Villa: -135

With the acquisition of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, Tottenham Hotspur has demonstrated a clear intent to strengthen their squad comprehensively. These signings are a testament to Tottenham’s ambition and commitment to competing at the highest level, making them a serious contender for a top-four spot in the EPL. For Tottenham fans and followers of the EPL, these are indeed exciting times.