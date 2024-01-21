Expect Bills’ Josh Allen to Use His Legs to Beat the Chiefs

Josh Allen’s Rushing Yards Prop Bet: Over or Under 45.5

In the upcoming Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs game, a key betting focus is on quarterback Josh Allen’s rushing yards, set at 45.5. This prop bet is particularly intriguing due to Allen’s dual-threat capabilities and the game dynamics against Kansas City’s defense.

Pocket Integrity and Mobile Quarterback Play

The concept of pocket integrity remains crucial in the NFL, even with the shift toward mobile quarterbacks. Allen’s ability to maintain a clean pocket will significantly impact his performance, both in passing and rushing. However, Allen has demonstrated the capacity to gain significant yards on the ground, especially in high-stakes scenarios.

Analyzing Past Performances Against Kansas City

In his last encounter with Kansas City, Allen had ten rushing attempts but only amassed 32 yards, indicating Kansas City’s effective containment strategy. However, the current game’s circumstances, including the climate in Buffalo and the potential for collapsed pockets, might offer different results. This context suggests the ‘over’ on Allen’s rushing yards could be a viable bet.

Rushing Over Passing: A Safer Bet

Comparing Allen’s rushing yards prop to his passing yards set at 227.5, the rushing bet appears more attainable. Given his recent performances, including significant rushing attempts in games against New England and Miami, Allen is likely to rely on his rushing ability, especially in critical game moments.

The Lamar Jackson Factor and Allen’s Mentality

Observing the performance of other mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson might influence Allen’s approach to the game. Allen’s mentality of taking the game into his own hands and his tendency to sometimes ‘do too much’ could result in him surpassing the 45.5 rushing yards, as he aims to assert his impact on the game.

Conclusion: Betting on Allen’s Rushing Ability

In summary, betting on Josh Allen to exceed 45.5 rushing yards against Kansas City presents a compelling option. Allen’s recent rush attempt trends, the importance of pocket integrity in this matchup, and the specific game conditions suggest that Allen might rely more on his rushing skills. While there’s always a risk in betting, especially in high-intensity playoff games, the dynamics at play here lean towards a successful ‘over’ bet on Allen’s rushing yardage.

