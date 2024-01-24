How Does Doc Rivers Hiring Impact the Bucks Futures Market?

Yesterday, in a surprising move, the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with Adrian Griffin, a decision that came out of the blue, as Griffin was chopped with a 30-13 record. This sudden departure opened the door for Doc Rivers to step back into the NBA as the new coach. This swift transition suggests that discussions about Rivers taking over were already in motion, even while Griffin was still at the helm.

With Doc Rivers at the wheel, the question arises: what does this mean for the Bucks? There’s a lot of speculation about whether Rivers can elevate the team’s performance, especially given his mixed track record in the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks Futures Odds @ FanDuel

NBA Championship Winner: +480

Eastern Conference Winner: +220

Central Division Winner: -470

Regular Season Wins O/U: 54.5

For those considering betting, it’s worth noting that the Bucks’ adjusted win total is 54.5. However, bettors should shop around as odds may vary. The Bucks are facing the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, adding another layer of challenge to Rivers’ new role.

The timing of Rivers’ hiring, just 24 hours after Griffin’s departure, indicates pre-planned moves by the Bucks’ management. They likely had Rivers in the wings, ready to take over.

Reflecting on Rivers’ past, he has a history of his teams overachieving in the playoffs. The highlight was the 2009 championship with a star-studded roster including Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Kendrick Perkins. However, post-2009, Rivers’ teams have often underachieved.

Comparing the Bucks to other teams in the East, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers seem to be in a stronger position. The Miami Heat, with their recent acquisition of Terry Rozier, have become a formidable opponent. Rozier’s addition provides consistent scoring, something Miami lacked. Remember, last year’s playoffs saw Tyler Herro sidelined after Game 1 of the first round, significantly impacting Miami’s performance.

Now, turning our attention back to the Bucks under Rivers’ guidance, a major concern is their defensive strategy. The loss of key defenders like Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen poses a challenge, especially in the slower pace of playoff games where defense becomes crucial.

The team is at a critical juncture, with Doc Rivers now leading the Milwaukee Bucks. Whether Rivers can replicate his past successes or if his recent trend of underachieving in the playoffs will continue remains to be seen. The Bucks have a challenging road ahead, and it will be interesting to see how Rivers navigates this new chapter.

