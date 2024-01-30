NBA All-Star Game Starters and Game Odds: Is West the Best?

The NBA All-Star Game starters for the Eastern Conference feature familiar faces, with the exception of an exciting new addition. Tyrese Haliburton steps into the spotlight as a first-time starter, joining an elite group of players. He will share the court with Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid. This lineup showcases a blend of seasoned all-stars and fresh talent, promising a thrilling game.

In the Western Conference, the starters are equally impressive. Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Oklahoma City lead the pack. They are joined by Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.

NBA All-Star Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: West -2.5 (-108) | East +2.5 (-112)

West -2.5 (-108) | East +2.5 (-112) Moneyline: West (-156) | East (+132)

West (-156) | East (+132) Total: OVER 364.5 (-110) | UNDER 364.5 (-110)

While there are no major surprises in these lineups, the inclusion of Haliburton is definitely the talk of the week. Playing in front of his home crowd in Indiana, his debut as an All-Star starter is a significant milestone.

SGA’s debut as a first-time all-star starter in the Western Conference is equally noteworthy. Moreover, Damian Lillard experiences a career first, starting in an All-Star game. His transition from a Western Conference player to an All-Star starter highlights his exceptional talent.

The All-Star Game in Indiana, a state known for its love of basketball, promises to be an exciting event. The blend of experienced all-stars and new talent ensures a dynamic and entertaining game fitting for the enthusiastic Indiana crowd. With Haliburton’s and Gilgeous-Alexander’s debuts, along with Lillard’s first start, the game is set to be a memorable highlight of the NBA season.

