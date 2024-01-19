NBA SGP: Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics +863

Two of the NBA‘s elite square off for the first time this season as the Boston Celtics (32-9) host the Denver Nuggets (28-14).

Boston enters the contest as a 6.5-point favorite.

Below is an enticing three-leg same-game parlay in what could very well be a potential Finals preview.

Let’s begin the parlay with Mike Malone‘s squad, who look to hand the C’s their first loss on their home floor.

NBA SGP Leg 1: Nuggets Moneyline (+215)

The Celtics are 20-0 at home this season but face their toughest test in the reigning champs (+215 odds is too tempting to pass up)

Denver has won nine of their past 11 games against Eastern Conference opponents

against Eastern Conference opponents Denver is 14-6 over its past 20 games

NBA SGP Leg 2: Jrue Holiday OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-102)

Holiday is averaging a career-high 6.3 RPG this season, nearly a rebound more than tonight’s prop

this season, nearly a rebound more than tonight’s prop Holiday has pulled down at least six boards in two of his past three games and five of his past eight

NBA SGP Leg 3: DEN Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 1.5 Made Threes (-130)

Caldwell-Pope has knocked down at least two triples in five straight games, shooting 44% from downtown over that stretch

NBA SGP Total Value = +863

