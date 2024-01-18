NBA SGP: Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings +310

Two of the NBA‘s most exciting squads battle for the first time tonight as the Sacramento Kings (23-17) host the new-look Indiana Pacers (23-17).

Sacramento enters the contest as a 7.0-point favorite.

Anchored by Kings sixth-man Malik Monk, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to get back in the win column.

Note: Newly-acquired Pacers forward Pascal Siakam will not play tonight. Siakam is expected to make his debut Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA SGP Leg 1: Malik Monk to Score 15+ Points (-210)

Monk is averaging a career-high 15.3 PPG this season

this season Monk has scored at least 15 points in four of his past five games

Indiana is allowing the third most points to shooting guards this season

NBA SGP Leg 2: OVER 248 (-110)

The OVER has hit in 61.5% of Indiana’s games this season

of Indiana’s games this season The OVER has hit in 50% of Sacramento’s games this season

of Sacramento’s games this season Indiana is allowing the second-most points per game this season (123.4)

this season (123.4) Sacramento is allowing the tenth-most points per game this season (117.8)

this season (117.8) Indiana (125.2 PPG) and Sacramento (118.2 PPG) rank first and eighth , respectively, in offense this season

and Sacramento , respectively, in this season Indiana (103.30) and Sacramento (100.29) rank second and 11th, respectively, in PACE this season

NBA SGP Leg 3: SAC Keegan Murray OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-122)

Murray is averaging 2.5 made threes per game this season at a 37.6% clip

this season at a 37.6% clip Murray has knocked down at least three triples in four of his past five games , shooting 47% from downtown over that stretch

, shooting from downtown over that stretch Murray is attempting 6.6 threes per game this season – good volume

NBA SGP Total Value = +310

