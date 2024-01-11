NBA SGP: New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks +449

The Dallas Mavericks (22-16) host the New York Knicks (22-15) tonight in the NBA for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

New York, winners of five straight games, is currently booked as a 4.0-point favorite.

Looking to build off last night’s success, I have outlined an enticing three-leg same game parlay anchored by what I expect to be another Knicks victory.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA SGP Leg 1: Knicks Moneyline (-174)

New York is 5-0 since acquiring forward OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.

since acquiring forward from the Toronto Raptors. Dallas will be without star point guard Luka Doncic due to a right ankle sprain.

due to a right ankle sprain. The Mavs are 1-3 this season without Doncic in the lineup, their lone victory coming against the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA SGP Leg 2: Kyrie Irving to Score 30+ Points (-135)

Irving should get all the shots he wants with Doncic inactive.

Irving has scored at least 30 points in two straight games (Doncic was active for both).

NBA SGP Leg 3: Kyrie Irving OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+116)

Irving has recorded at least seven rebounds in five straight games, averaging 8.6 RPG over that stretch – tremendous value at plus money.

over that stretch – tremendous value at plus money. Doncic’s absence allows an even greater opportunity to crash the boards.

NBA SGP Total Value = +449

