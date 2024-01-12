NBA SGP: Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers +415

It’s a ten-game slate in the NBA tonight, and we’re focusing on the matchup between the Sacramento Kings (23-14) and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-13).

Sacramento enters the contest as a slight 1.0-point road favorite.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining tilt.

Let’s begin the parlay with Mike Brown’s squad, who look to pick up a third consecutive victory.

NBA SGP Leg 1: Kings Moneyline (-108)

Philadelphia has lost three straight games and will be without superstar center Joel Embiid (knee)

and will be Philadelphia is 2-7 this season without Embiid in the lineup

in the lineup The Kings have won four straight road games

NBA SGP Leg 2: Domantas Sabonis OVER 13.5 Rebounds (+108)

I’m expecting Sabonis to dominate the glass against the Embiid-less Sixers’ defense

Sixers’ defense Sabonis has recorded at least 14 rebounds in four of his past seven games, including two 20+ efforts

Philadelphia is allowing 47.9 opponent rebounds per game without Embiid this season compared to 42.22 when he is active

NBA SGP Leg 3: Tobias Harris to Score 20+ Points (-185)

Harris is coming off a 32-point performance in Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks

in Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks Harris should again see an increase in usage , with Embiid set to miss a third straight game

, with Embiid set to miss a third straight game Harris has scored at least 20 points in six of his past eight contests

Sacramento is allowing 117.2 PPG this season, 21st in the Association

Sacramento is allowing the ninth most points to small forwards this season

NBA SGP Total Value = +415

