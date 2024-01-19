NFL Player Prop Trends: 4 Divisional Round Quarterbacks Looking at Overs

As we head into the excitement of the NFL Divisional Round, bettors focusing on quarterback props should take note of these key statistics that could influence their betting strategies.

First up, Patrick Mahomes. A crucial figure in the Kansas City Chiefs’ lineup, Mahomes has an impressive streak that’s hard to ignore. In his last four games as an underdog by fewer than seven points, Mahomes has consistently exceeded 1.5 passing touchdowns. Mahomes is priced at -140 to go over and +106 to go under at FanDuel. This streak showcases his ability to perform under pressure and makes betting on him surpassing this mark a consideration worth pondering.

Moving on to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, his passing yard statistics are nothing short of remarkable. In 15 of his last 20 games, Allen has surpassed 227.5 passing yards, averaging close to 260 yards per game. This consistent performance above the 200-yard mark makes betting on Allen to go over this threshold a potentially lucrative move. He’s priced at -114 to the over.

Then there’s Baker Mayfield, the dynamic quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following a victory, Mayfield has a trend of maintaining momentum. He has exceeded 241.5 passing yards in four consecutive games after a win, showcasing his ability to capitalize on the team’s positive outcomes. Additionally, he’s averaging over 327 yards in those games, indicating his potential to achieve high passing yards in upcoming games. His passing yardage prop is set at 260.5 (-114) at FanDuel.

Lastly, let’s consider Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions. Goff has a notable record against teams with weaker pass defenses. In his last five encounters with bottom 10 pass defenses, Goff has consistently gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Tampa has allowed the fourth-most passing yards this season and are middle of the pack after giving up 23 touchdown passes this year. This statistic is particularly relevant for bettors considering prop bets on Goff, especially when he’s up against the Bucs

In summary, these quarterbacks â€“ Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, and Jared Goff â€“ present intriguing options for bettors looking at QB props in the NFL Divisional Round. Their recent performances and specific trends offer valuable insights for making informed betting decisions.

Good luck this weekend, and may your bets be as strategic as they are exciting!

