NFL SGP: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills +836

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are set to collide on Sunday in Super Wild Card Weekend. SportsGrid gives you a multi-leg parlay to consider.

If you’re looking for a significant number to get behind, this parlay has the makings of one to tail, with odds at a whopping +836.

The Bills are listed as a near double-digit point home favorite on Sunday, but with the weather forecast highlighting big winds and at least a foot of snow, we’re backing the underdog to keep it close.

NFL SGP Leg 1: Pittsburgh Steelers +9.5 (-105)

This number looks a lot better at +10, but we still view this as a one-touchdown game

With the ferocious weather expected in Buffalo, it’s going to be a clock-draining type matchup, and Pittsburgh can matchup with Buffalo at the line of scrimmage

Buffalo has struggled to cover as a heavy favorite this season

NFL SGP Leg 2: Pittsburgh Steelers Team Total Over 12.5 (-110)

The Steelers have done an excellent job of controlling the clock over their last three games and are bringing in a confident offensive line. With the injuries Buffalo has on defense, we like for the Steelers to, at a minimum, find the endzone once and add a pair of field goals

Although the under is tempting, this type of weather plays into exactly how the Steelers’ offense wants to operate

NFL SGP Leg 3: Buffalo Bills Team Total Under 22.5 (-112)

With wind expected to reach 65 mph on Sunday around kick-off, it will be difficult to throw the ball. Expect both teams to have a heavy stack-the-box approach

on Sunday around kick-off, it will be difficult to throw the ball. Expect both teams to have a heavy stack-the-box approach Even without T.J. Watt, the Steelers have been better at stopping the run over the last month. Buffalo will need a creative approach on offense, but we envision multiple drives stalling in this weather, leading to Buffalo staying under their team total of 22.5

NFL SGP Leg 4: Jaylen Warren Over 3+ Receptions (-166)

The Steelers are expected to be trailing in this matchup, and Jaylen Warren has had a continuous role in the passing game no matter the game script

has had a continuous role in the passing game no matter the game script Over Warren’s last five games, he’s had four or more receptions in each. You can play 4+ receptions at +138, but we’re looking for a little more of a safe approach to close out the parlay

NFL SGP Total Value = +836

