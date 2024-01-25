NFL SGP: Ultimate +750 Same Game Parlay for Chiefs at Ravens

The NFL playoffs continue into Conference Championship Weekend, and we have ourselves an incredible showdown on Sunday afternoon between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. As a result, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +750, let’s ride.

I don’t want to go as far as calling the Ravens a team of destiny, but the style of football they’re playing makes it feel like they can’t lose. They will run the ball down your throat, pass it efficiently when needed, and punch you in the mouth defensively on every down. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can’t be ruled out because they’re accustomed to playing in this game, but I don’t see them going into Baltimore and taking this one. They should have lost last week if Sean McDermott and Josh Allen effectively managed the clock on their final drive, so I expect the Ravens to run through this team by at least a touchdown. I’ve seen too much dominance in Baltimore to shy away from them now.

Lamar Jackson will do everything in his power to ensure the Ravens do not lose this game, and in past scenarios, we know he puts extra emphasis on using his legs. He ran 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns last week, and the Chiefs allowed Allen to run for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, in the regular season, the Chiefs allowed the third most rushing attempts to opposing quarterbacks, so we’ll expect another dominant showing on the ground from Lamar for at least 50 yards.

Assuming this is not a complete blowout, Gus Edwards will be this team’s lead back. Justice Hill will see a few carries, and Dalvin Cook may even get a touch or two, but Edwards will see more than enough volume to get at least 25 rushing yards. Edwards has had at least 25 yards in 16 of 18 games this year, which doesn’t hurt the cause.

Zay Flowers had at least four catches in 11 of 16 regular season games, and he was able to meet that mark last week against the Texans. I anticipate that the Ravens will need to pass the ball more since this game will be relatively close, so seeing the WR1 have at least four catches is reasonable to bank on.

Travis Kelce has had at least five receptions in 11 straight playoff games, so I don’t see that stopping on Sunday with a Super Bowl trip on the line. Since we are calling for the Ravens to win this game in the parlay, the Chiefs should air the ball out more as they chase the lead, resulting in even more passing volume Kelce’s way. We’ll play it safe for just five receptions, but you could easily play this up to six catches for extra value.

Rashee Rice only had four catches off of four targets against the Bills, but I’m not that concerned after Rice had eight catches off of 12 targets against the Dolphins just two weeks ago. We expect the Chiefs to be playing from behind, so Mahomes will have to air it out a lot more, so his WR1 will reap the benefits.

