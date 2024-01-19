NFL SGP: Ultimate +850 Same Game Parlay for Bucs at Lions

The NFL playoffs continue into the Divisional Round, and we have a strong matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +850, let’s ride.

Let’s get this straight: the Bucs are not very good. They were the best team in a lousy division and got lucky enough to face the lifeless Eagles in the first round. Well, the Lions are as lively as ever heading into Sunday, where they’ll host another playoff game in front of the Detroit faithful. When these two teams previously met, Detroit won 20-6. Knowing that Tampa’s offense is incapable of hanging with the Lions’ offense in a potential shootout, if we get that version of the Bucs’ defense, it’s game over. They’ll take care of business by at least a field goal because I cannot imagine Baker Mayfield in the NFC Championship.

I’ll keep this simple: David Montgomery has had at least 40 yards in every game this season where he didn’t get hurt. He had a more significant role out of the backfield than Jahmyr Gibbs, so I expect Montgomery’s consistency to continue here.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had at least six receptions in 14 of 17 regular season games this year, including a 12-catch outing against the Bucs. What else is there to say?

Jahmyr Gibbs needs to be a significant factor in this offense week in and week out. He’s that talented of a player. I expect Montgomery to continue to receive most of the carries, but they’ll make Gibbs even more of a focal point of the passing game after he had four catches last week. We’ll play it safe with just three, but I believe there is a ton of upside here.

Mike Evans only had 48 yards last week against the Eagles, but if you watched that game, you know Evans dropped a few balls and that Baker nearly missed him on a few deep shots. Against this vulnerable Detroit secondary, Evans must have himself a day to give this team a shot because they don’t have the firepower to keep up without him. As the Bucs’ top weapon, I expect him to get his.

In the regular season, Cade Otton only eclipsed the three-catch threshold seven times, but last week against the Eagles, he went nuts with an eight-catch performance off 11 targets. I don’t expect the chemistry between Mayfield and Otton to dissipate massively. Knowing the Bucs will need to throw the ball a lot more to keep up with the Lions’ offense, I’m comfortable counting on him to snag us three catches.

