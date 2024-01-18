NFL SGP: Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Texans at Ravens

The NFL playoffs move to the divisional round, and we have a matchup between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens to kick off the weekend. As a result, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +900, let’s ride.

Nico Collins has only surpassed six receptions in about half his games this season, but over the past three games, including the two wins needed to make the postseason and last week against the Browns, Collins eclipsed six catches in each outing. In all likelihood, the Texans will be playing from behind, so CJ Stroud will need to air it out more than he usually does so getting his WR1 to have six catches when there will be more catches to go around feels safe.

Devin Singletary has eclipsed 40 yards in six consecutive games, including an average of 70 yards per game over his last three. Although we anticipate the Texans throwing the ball much more than usual, given the expectation that they’ll be playing from behind, I trust there will still be enough carries for Singletary to at least pass the 40-yard mark.

CJ Stroud has thrown a touchdown in 13 of 16 games this season, and I don’t like the odds of any of the Texans’ running backs finding the endzone against the Ravens’ stout redâ€“zone defense. Houston’s touchdowns will need to come through the air, so I’ll expect Stroud to get us one, hopefully to our guy Nico Collins.

Zay Flowers had at least four catches in 11 of 16 regular season games this season, but in the season opener against the Texans, Flowers had himself a day with nine catches. Expect the Ravens coaching staff to exploit the matchup again, and four-plus catches for Lamar Jackson’s favorite target in what shouldn’t be a blowout is a safe bet to back.

Gus Edwards has eclipsed 40 rushing yards in 12 of 17 games this season, and in a postseason game, I expect him to get a substantial majority of the carries. I don’t think we’ll see much from Justice Hill, and I don’t believe newly acquired Dalvin Cook will have much of a role, if any. Edwards has been reliable for us in our Ravens’ SGPs this season, so we’ll back him here.

Lamar Jackson only has eclipsed 40 rushing yards in 10 of 16 games this season, and he has recorded at least 35 rushing yards in 14 of 16 games. In a playoff setting where he’ll put the team on his back, the environment will be worth another five yards at least.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

