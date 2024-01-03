North Carolina Dominates Pitt in ACC Showdown: Tar Heels Shine on the Road

In a thrilling ACC matchup last night, the North Carolina Tar Heels showcased their dominance on the road against the struggling Pittsburgh Panthers, securing a commanding double-digit victory. The Tar Heels emerged victorious with a final score of 70-57, leaving the Panthers in a tough spot as they continue to grapple with recent struggles, now sitting at a disheartening 0-3 start in ACC play.

For North Carolina, this win was not only impressive but also profitable for those who had faith in them. The Tar Heels covered the spread as a 4.5-point road favorite, making it a satisfying victory for both the team and bettors alike.

What stood out in this matchup was the gritty performance by North Carolina, reminiscent of the old Big East days when they faced off against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite shooting at just 36% from the floor and 29% from beyond the arc, the Tar Heels managed to secure the win. This was primarily due to the dismal shooting performance of the Panthers, who struggled immensely with their shot selection. Pitt managed to hit only 30% of their field goals and a woeful 17% from three-point range, making it a night to forget for their offense. Even their free-throw shooting was subpar, with a lackluster 66% accuracy from the charity stripe.

For North Carolina, this victory is a significant boost as they now stand at an impressive 2-0 record in ACC play. It’s a promising start to their conference campaign, and the Tar Heels will be looking to build on this momentum as they aim for a strong season ahead.

North Carolina’s decisive victory over Pitt showcased their resilience and determination on the court. While their shooting percentages may not have been stellar, they capitalized on the Panthers’ offensive struggles to secure a valuable win. With a 2-0 record in ACC play, the Tar Heels are well-positioned for success in the conference and have left a mark on the basketball betting scene with their impressive road performance.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.